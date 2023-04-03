BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars - Maria ZEEE with Jay Dyer - Project Blue Beam and How to Prepare for the Coming Deception - 4-02-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
1
243 views • 04/03/2023

Pentagon officials recently suggested in a draft paper that alien visitors to our solar system might be sending out smaller probes to Earth. Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com/ joins us to discuss Project Blue Beam, and preparing for the coming deception.

Keywords
infowarsnew world ordernew religionjay dyermaria zeee
