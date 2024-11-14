Go Ask Alex (Jones), I Think She'll Know ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Description, Expand: https://rumble.com/v5p8t62-go-ask-alice-i-think-shell-know.html
No, I don't think Alex Jones is a she. I just found the title funny. I crack myself up ... But it shows us all Soros Courts target White Heterosexuals & Rabbis in Jewish Community Centers may control all of our lives, birth to death. - Steven G.Erickson #WBNemesis I would like to make a cartoon movie on this subject in Vietnam. Would you like to help?