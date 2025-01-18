Oliver Cromwell, Trolls, Polygamy, Anabaptists, Vatican Assassins, Cops, Trudeau, Alex Jones

SR 2025-01-17 Cromwell

Topic list:

* Rebuilding burned bridges with humility and honesty.

* James Delingpole says Oliver Cromwell was paid by Jews to behead Charles I.

* Don’t chase trolls BUT do address lies and heresies.

* Jesus put to bed the polygamy argument when He addressed divorce.

* John Calvin outed the Anabaptists as Jesuits. What does it have to do with Pentecostalism?

* Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Oliver Cromwell and Kary Banks Mullis all share something in common.

* SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh was put in charge of giving away Rockefeller millions.

* This Archbishop bragged about who he would use to take over America.

* “Police officer SAFETY” trumps your rights every time.

* The truth about guns, the NRA and Wayne LaPierre.

* Canadian government to confiscate the last privately-owned firearms “to send to Ukraine”.

* Re-useable crisis actors: Chris Pawley and Catherine Melissa Joan Hart.

* Justin Castro-Trudeau is resigning; Jacinta Ardern should be in a Saddam Hussein spider-hole.

* Ritual sex abuse is back on the table to explain the Madeleine McCann “disappearance”.

* Andy Kaufman’s input on Johnny’s blockbuster Mercola/“Erin Elizabeth” article: par for the course.

* Helmuth von Moltke the Elder.

* Seventh Day Adventists: the pros and cons.

* Sports fan questions Johnny on Bill Hicks being Alex Jones.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/