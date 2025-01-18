Oliver Cromwell, Trolls, Polygamy, Anabaptists, Vatican Assassins, Cops, Trudeau, Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-01-17 Cromwell
Topic list:
* Rebuilding burned bridges with humility and honesty.
* James Delingpole says Oliver Cromwell was paid by Jews to behead Charles I.
* Don’t chase trolls BUT do address lies and heresies.
* Jesus put to bed the polygamy argument when He addressed divorce.
* John Calvin outed the Anabaptists as Jesuits. What does it have to do with Pentecostalism?
* Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Oliver Cromwell and Kary Banks Mullis all share something in common.
* SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh was put in charge of giving away Rockefeller millions.
* This Archbishop bragged about who he would use to take over America.
* “Police officer SAFETY” trumps your rights every time.
* The truth about guns, the NRA and Wayne LaPierre.
* Canadian government to confiscate the last privately-owned firearms “to send to Ukraine”.
* Re-useable crisis actors: Chris Pawley and Catherine Melissa Joan Hart.
* Justin Castro-Trudeau is resigning; Jacinta Ardern should be in a Saddam Hussein spider-hole.
* Ritual sex abuse is back on the table to explain the Madeleine McCann “disappearance”.
* Andy Kaufman’s input on Johnny’s blockbuster Mercola/“Erin Elizabeth” article: par for the course.
* Helmuth von Moltke the Elder.
* Seventh Day Adventists: the pros and cons.
* Sports fan questions Johnny on Bill Hicks being Alex Jones.
