BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FEMINIST DESTROYED BY VAX INDUCED BREAST CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 1 month ago

Kristin Raworth – X Posts (chronological)


1. 24 Apr 2021 – 15:29

Got ‘er done!!!! Thanks pre existing condition you finally did me a solid 💜

#vaccinated

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1386050634909843458


2. 21 Dec 2021 – 15:26 (from Edmonton, AB)

Booked my booster and I am soooooo happy

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1473434755668398081


3. 7 Jan 2024 – 22:09

I’ve thought and thought about how to say this.

I have breast cancer.

I’m fucking terrified. …

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1744239914458485069


4. 17 Feb 2024 – 15:33

Weird thing they never tell you about having a lumpectomy is that you are actually MORE lumpy after the surgery …

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1758998085345362267


5. 15 May 2024 – 07:11

It’s been a long road. Diagnosed with breast cancer in December, surgery in February … I beat this thing and I’m cancer free.

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1790746843552285167

Keywords
vaccine breast cancer linklumpectomy after boosterkristin raworth cancer storycovid vaccine side effects canceredmonton breast cancer casebooster shot complicationsswedish accent cancer songdark trap vaccine balladmrna vaccine tumor riskpost-vax breast cancerlumpectomy recovery storyinfowars vaccine headline
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy