Syria: Russian S-400 & Tor-M2 AD systems were spotted moving near the city of Masyaf
6 months ago

Russian S-400 and Tor-M2 air defense systems were spotted moving near the city of Masyaf, located on the border between Hama province and the mountain range of Tartus province. 

A battery of Russian S-400 systems was initially deployed in the Masyaf area in 2017 to protect the Khmeimim airbase from threats originating from the mountain ridge. 

Now, due to the capture of Hama, the proximity of militants, and the risk of their further advance toward the coast, it has been decided to redeploy the Russian air defense systems stationed in this area either to Khmeimim itself or to Tartus. 

Russian air defense systems are moving to Latakia, where Russia has military bases. Via: @milinfolive 

Added: ❗️$ 1 Billion worth of Russian S-400 SAM systems spotted withdrawing from the Syrian Hama province to the safety of the Russian base in Tartus. 

Adding: 

Reports are coming in that the local SAA garrison in Suwayda, the 404th regiment, has surrendered to the FSA rebels. 

The city is more than likely out of Assad's control right now. 

Adding: 

Europe is expecting 1.5 million refugees from Syria due to a potential collapse of the Assad government.

This was reported by Abdel Jaber, Director of the World Food Programme's Emergency Coordination, according to Reuters.

He stated that since the outbreak of violence at the end of November, 280,000 people have already been displaced.

