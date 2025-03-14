BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Steve Buscemi - on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
6 months ago

Came across this tidbit when researching the topic of 9/11. I had no idea the Hollywood actor was first a FDNY member and directly involved in the aftermath @ Ground Zero!

He also sheds light on the government lies (surprised?) surrounding air quality and then its subsequent denial of all culpability in resulting illnesses. If this doesn't shaken your faith in government, nothing will...


Further reading: 


https://www.911memorial.org/connect/blog/rescue-recovery-their-own-voices-bridget-gormley



------- 


"We are approaching... the same number of deaths of firefighters... from cancer related, 9/11 cancer related, issues than what happened on the day itself. We were told by the government... that the air quality was safe when it really wasn't. But i don't think that would have stopped anybody... from being there. But i think what hurt the most was that they were not being properly taken care of once the cancers started to happen. They had... to fight to get that funding extended..." - Steve

911wtcsteven buscemi
