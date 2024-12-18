BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12/18/24 NO VOTE! MJ's DEVIL DEAL! ACTION: NO CROMNIBUS! #Vacatethechair
6 months ago

12/18/24 NO VOTE! JD Vance is laying down Trump's hammer in DC tonight to fight Johnson's attack on America, the CROMNIBUS $$$ to fund every anti-American & anti-Trump cartel babylon scheme to fund biowarfare pandemics, block Trump's DOJ investigating J6, Cheney, etc., & blindly give $100 B to FEMA to implement draconian measures against the US populaton for "all hazards" that may be deployed against America in the next 5 weeks & beyond! TAKE ACTION: 202-225-3121 House, 202-225-2777 MJ, https://billblasterapp.org/! God's Christmas Miracle energized by your action & prayers! We ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


NO VOTE on Cromnibus!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/just-no-vote-speaker-johnsons-spending-bill-after/


CROMNIBUS would pass bill to allow the House to hide all digital evidence of the 118th congress!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/unconstitutional-continuing-resolution-includes-section-house-offices-quash/


The View, from Prison?:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/view-co-host-busted-after-getting-caught-coaching/


V. Ramaswamy's great summary of the bill:

https://x.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1869407887983821089


Gov. Newscum Declares illegal Preemptive CA State of Emergency H5N1 Bird Flu:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/here-we-go-california-gov-gavin-newsom-declares/


Dr Makis provides H5N1 BF fake pandemic breakdown:

https://makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-cdc-declares-first?publication_id=1385328&post_id=153330511&isFreemail=true&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true


First Peered Reviewed and Published Article: Ivermectin-Mebendazole-Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer treatment:

https://isom.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Targeting-the-Mitochondrial-Stem-Cell-Connection-in-Cancer-Treatment-JOM-39.3.pdf


George Webb's Revealing everything Mangione, Black, Cat, Pelosi, UHC & the 2008 level take down of US Healthcare to cover up 2021 & more:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/


Helene D Gayle steps down as President of Spelman College and Board Director @ Coca Cola:

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/nov/22/president-atlanta-historically-black-spelman-colle/

https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/cocacola-announces-board-director-helene-gayles-retirement-93CH-3774039


Tornado hits Scotts Valley Ca, near Santa Cruz:

https://x.com/Evoclique_/status/1868143479123013750


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

