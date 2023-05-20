Shabbat Discussion Behar–Bechukotai 20.05.2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behar–Bechukotai
Behar | בהר | "On the Mountain-"Bechukotai | בחקותי | "In My Statutes"
Torah:
Leviticus 25:1 - 26:2
Leviticus 26:3 - 27:34
Prophets:
Isaiah 61:1-11 ;
Jeremiah 16:19 - 17:14
Jeremiah 32:6-27
Brit Hadasha: Mt. 16:20–28
Luke 4:16-21,
Luke 13:1-35,
Luke 14:1 - 15:32 ,
John 10:22-42;
John 14:15-21,
John 15:10-12
1 Corinthians 7:21-24;
2 Corinthians 6:14-18
Galatians 6:7-10
1 John 1:1-10 -------------------------------------------------------
