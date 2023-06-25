Rebel Russian commander retreats from Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland discusses Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin retreating from Moscow after allegedly striking a deal with Putin on 'The Big Weekend Show.'
