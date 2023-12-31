As a witness for Christ your testimony matters!

2Thess lesson #28; Believers can witness in many ways but ultimately your words, actions and decisions will leave a lasting testimony. There is no equality in heaven every Christian in the current Church Age will stand at the BEMA SEAT JUDGEMENT OF CHRIST. What you did with your time, talent and treasure after salvation...matters! Start the new year off awake and alive IN CHRIST...happy New Year!
