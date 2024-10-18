Viridian 4LUX 2K Duo - AmbGun Minuteman 180 Review

AmbGun Weapon Lights page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/weapon-lights





The Viridian 4LUX 2k Duo is an angled foregrip with an embedded laser and 1850 lumen tactical light.





It features a rechargeable internal battery with a magnetic charging connector. Viridian includes a “safe” charge external battery pack…so you can keep the battery topped off inside your gun safe…when you snatch the rifle out the magnet will release.





If bedside, you can use the cable to keep the Duo charged via a USB adapter plugged into a household outlet.





The Duo is 191 grams, heavier than my Inforce WML and vertical foregrip, but the Duo includes a target laser. And heavier than Viridian’s packaging and promo literature.





I first experimented with using the Duo with a red dot. Really a duplication of effort. I think the Duo shines when paired with an ACOG or LPVO. Great for canted close quarters aiming, but I refined my technique to just barely cant the rifle so that both eyes can see the laser..looking around the optic on each side. Consistent with paintball technique. This is an excellent ambi friendly substitute for the unwieldy 45 degree red dot mounts.





Those intimate with the extended support arm, C-Clamp grip will find the Duo very ergonomic. I believe that a more compact support hand is better for ambi “optimal use of cover”. And so because of my “technique”, I found the angled grip and trigger more functional when the rifle was canted.





The design is perfectly mirrored ambi, but I do wish there was a way to momentarily add a beam of light to the laser separately without cycling thru the different lighting options. I like the option of a very dim navigation light, but would prefer to enable it without risking a full power beam.





Attached via M-lok, but I would prefer a way to easily, on the fly, to attach the Duo like I can the Inforce WML…I like to keep lights off the rifle and in a pouch until the situation requires it.





While I do not intend to keep the Duo on my Ambi AR, I am going to run it on my RDB once I upgrade it with an MLok rail…a forthcoming video RDB fans will want to catch..





Like most Viridian products, the low side of the operating temperature range is -4. But since this is mostly an indoor, CQBish tool, I won’t insist that it be compatible with outdoor Wyoming winter lows.





I actually like this way more than I thought I would. However, since it relies on your index finger to operate the momentary “trigger” be sure you do not confuse your rifle’s trigger for the light/laser trigger…be especially cautious if you’re ambidextrous. I suggest lots of dry fire practice…with the Mantis BlackbeardX for your AR15/AR10.