Nigel Farage: 🚨 1000 People Are Being De-Banked Every Day in The UK

Donald Trump Jnr interviews Nigel Farage on his recent experience of being "de-banked". De-banking is much more prevalent than many people realise and is a precursor to the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

"We now know that in my country alone, 1000 bank accounts are being closed every day, every day...



... If we get anywhere near central bank digital currencies, and I'm not exaggerating here. We will be living under a quasi communist system...



... The real worry here is because of AI. You can take a big bank, It could be a Chase, it could be a NatWest in the UK. Don't matter. They can put 20 million bank accounts into the computer system that through AI can keyword search every social media post or every response that you make. And if they don't like what you're doing, they can simply close you down...



... Having access to a bank account is as essential as water and electricity coming into your house. Without it, you simply can't function. You can't pay utility bills. You simply can't live...



... If we choose to pay in cash, we must be able to do so...



... If they've got control of our money, they've got control of us. They can control not just what we earn, but what we spend and how we spend it



... the only escape route is crypto."

FIGHT BACK:

https://www.accountclosed.org/



FULL VIDEO SOURCE:

BANK GOES AFTER BREXIT LEADER: Major Scandal Exposes Next Chapter in Left's Censorship Agenda, Interview with Nigel Farage

https://rumble.com/v37i057-bank-goes-after-brexit-leader-major-scandal-exposes-next-chapter-in-lefts-c.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow



