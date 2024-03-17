Gaza Smokescreen - Israel is Preparing to Build The Ben Gurion Canal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
with, of course, the might of the U.S. military, which they have controlled for decades, as well as the Department of State.
Video while in Istanbul: https://www.brighteon.com/4695a672-6609-41ca-acf9-31d9f32b0039 Also watch: https://www.brighteon.com/6054b7da-ceca-435a-bce8-128ff5d68ede Watch this too: https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2d5a3-4966-4077-bb53-d5cd243d333c
MUST WATCH - TAKE THE DEEP DIVE HERE: https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/