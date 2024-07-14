BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophetic Dream Of Ben Carson As President & Allegations of Drinking Alcohol. Google Wallet Passport
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 10 months ago

Ben Carson: Vice President Before Mark Of The Beast Death Penalty

https://youtube.com/live/DEsqK0_nNfk


SDA Ben Carson Foreshadowed by Zambia President

https://youtube.com/live/6uH7vh5vqOQ


Ben Carson Future Vice President

https://youtu.be/CQOFXnMVUhQ


‘The Incomparable’ of the election season: Ben Carson is Trump’s perfect match. ormer President Donald Trump faces the pivotal decision of selecting a vice presidential candidate for the 2024 election — surely “the incomparable of the season,” a la Queen Charlotte from Netflix’s “Bridgerton.” Whilst rumors indicate Trump remains undecided on his running mate, whispers from the powers that be suggest that an announcement could come as soon as this weekend — Saturday, even.


Enter Dr. Ben Carson, surely the diamond of the season, with his calm demeanor and storied past as a neurosurgeon, who stands as a distinguished contender. His tenure, after all, as secretary of Housing and Urban Development showcases his dedication to improving the lives of everyday ordinary citizens. His inspiring journey from poverty to prominence would surely resonate with many, making him an exceptional choice for Trump’s running mate.


Ben Carson Dream. Prophetic Dream, Visions and dreams. Bible prophecy


Google Wallet takes next step with US biometric passports. Google Wallet is rolling out support for American biometric passports, according to an X post from code leaker Assemble Debug.


The post, spotted by Android Police, specifies that the feature will only be available in the U.S. to start.


Users scan their passport with Google Wallet to add it as an ID pass, and can then perform identity verification by connecting their phone to an NFC scanner or scanning a QR code generated by the ID pass. They are still recommended to carry a physical copy of their passport, however.


The feature is not currently live, but expected to be included in an imminent update.


Code for integrating passports was shipped with the beta version of the digital wallet, and Apple Wallet has reportedly already begun building a similar capability into its APIs.


Nearly all AT&T cell customers’ call and text records exposed in a massive breach. The call and text message records from mid-to-late 2022 of tens of millions of AT&T cellphone customers and many non-AT&T customers were exposed in a massive data breach, the telecom company revealed Friday.


AT&T said the compromised data includes the telephone numbers of “nearly all” of its cellular customers and the customers of wireless providers that use its network between May 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022.


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse




Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#SDA

#Ezekiel9

#Elijah


#Church&State

#10Commandments

#ChurchSchool


#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast


#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
ben carsondata securityprophetic dreamdigital idtrump 2024vp pickelection 2024election seasonapple walletgoogle walletbiometric passportsandroid policenfc scanneratt data breachtelecom breachtrump running mateadventist vice presidentdream of ben carson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy