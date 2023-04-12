Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 12, 2023 - BOMBSHELL tour through IOM (UN Migration) camp at Darien Gap (Michael Yon) + Global financial revolt by the Fed (Tom Luongo)

0:00 Intro

2:51 Other News

11:30 Tom Luongo

54:48 Michael Yon





- Elon Musk waging war on Substack and Brighteon for some reason

- One world government currency being constructed to enslave humanity

- TUMOR nuggets galore as lab-made "cultured" chicken meat gets FDA approval

- Hard-hitting interview with Tom Luongo on the Fed's war on Davos socialist authoritarians

- Bombshell full interview and video tour with Michael Yon

- Exposes the UN-created mass migration camps in Central America

- These camps gather migrants from China, Venezuelan, Haiti and Europe and shuttle them to the USA

- A globally-organized illegal immigration treadmill







