Why They Don’t Want Us Eating Meat and the Diet Rabbit Hole with Padriac UK Carnivore | Pt1. #063

In this episode, I’m joined by Padriac UK Carnivore, where we talk about the Carnivore diet and why the war on meat is a recipe for disaster.

In Part 1, we tuck into the diet rabbit hole, salivate about the unprecedented attack on meat, and get our teeth stuck into how and why carbs have been forced upon society for millennia and the dire health consequences.

Highlights we cover include:

00:00:00 Intro

00:01:21 Padriac’s journey

00:02:36 Red pill awakening

00:04:21 The diet rabbit hole

00:06:06 Agricultural revolution

00:08:06 The human digestive system

00:08:36 Omnivore or carnivore?

00:10:16 What is a hypercarnivore?

00:11:26 Carbs forced on the population

00:12:06 Brain size and meat

00:14:00 Industrial factory farming

00:14:55 Chicken and chicken breast issues

00:16:00 The problem with seed oils

00:18:40 Counterfeit olive oil industry

00:19:00 Meat eating and beef production in Ireland

00:23:31 Who is the herd?

00:24:20 The Great Reset diet and war on meat

00:26:06 Vegan diets for children

00:31:12 School dinners in schools

00:34:12 Jamie Oliver and Turkey Twizzlers!

00:35:58 Raw milk and Louis Pasteur





In Part 2, premium content for members only, we talk about real actionable solutions, the carnivore diet and other practical health tips you can apply to enhance your life and well-being.

Don’t miss it!

00:00:50 Beef - what’s the score?

00:01:15 Difference between grass-fed and grain-fed beef

00:01:55 Why does grain fatten a cow?

00:02:20 Supermarket greenwashing – what to look out for

00:05:25 Steps to introduce a carnivore diet

00:07:00 The addictive hold carbs have over us

00:09:45 How much meat should you eat on a carnivore diet?

00:12:35 Buying beef in bulk and talking to your local butcher

00:14:20 Pasture for life

00:15:00 Approach for people with auto-immune conditions

00:18:00 The low down on raw meat

00:21:00 Returning to our natural ancestral roots

00:21:44 Benefits of grounding and how to do it

00:29:30 Impact of alcohol and coffee

00:32:30 Is caffeine good for you?

00:34:50 Dopamine – what to look out for

00:36:09 Coffee shop shocks

00:38:40 Carnivore MEAT ups





