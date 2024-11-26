SDA: The TRUE Cause Of The SHAKING. Elijah Prophesying Causes Earthquakes. One Fold, One Shepherd

UK hit by 20 earthquakes in 23 days as one area hit by three in five minutes – see full list. The UK has been rocked by several earthquakes over the past month, with some towns hit with multiple in one day. From the Highlands to the Bristol Channel, several residents would have been in the middle of an earthquake without even realising it. Experts at the British Geological Society say that the UK has around 300 earthquakes a year that are picked up by advanced technology. However, only 30 are actually felt by residents. Adding to this, there are hundreds that happen a year that sometimes go unnoticed due to the need of extremely sensitive equipment. This does not mean the UK is exempt from considerable damage. The most damaging UK earthquake in terms of intensity occurred in 1884 in Colchester, Essex. Approximately 1,200 buildings required repairs to collapsed walls, chimneys and roofs.





Hundreds of Albanians Still Waiting for Homes, Five Years After Earthquake. he state promised everyone left homeless by a 2019 earthquake a new home in 2020. Some are still living in squalor. Five years since his home was damaged beyond repair by a devastating earthquake, 78-year-old Vate Bregaj lives alone in a converted outhouse, beneath a single bare lightbulb and a roof of corrugated metal. Electricity wires loop around an improvised chimney protruding from the wall. Fifty-one people were killed and thousands left homeless by the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Albania on November 26, 2019. Three days later, Prime Minister Edi Rama made a pledge: anyone who lost a home would have a new one in 2020.





Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Los Angeles coast. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck Southern California Friday, which was felt by residents across the greater Los Angeles region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 2:15 p.m. with an epicenter 3 miles north of Malibu and 7.4 miles southeast of Thousand Oaks. It initially registered a magnitude of 3.5 but was later upgraded to 3.8. There were no reports of injuries or damage, and neither were likely given the magnitude.









Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law for the Climate. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate will be legislated after or during COP29. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Climate Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of this will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The climate sabbath is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.









