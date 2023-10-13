SATAN's army of RINO's and CINO's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-jim-jordan-wins-gop-nomination-speaker/
RINO: Republican in name only (aka Demonicrat)
CINO: Christian in name only (aka Demonicrat)
Examples:
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts
V.P. Mike Pence
May they both spend eternity in hell
https://100percentfedup.com/who-are-the-six-worst-rinos-in-congress-heres-the-list/