1 Kings 11 Solomon’s Backsliding

Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 11 and we will be looking at what led to Solomon’s Backsliding.
Backsliding from the Lord is a never a sudden thing.
It happens ever so gradually that the person who is backsliding doesn’t even realize how far he is away from the Lord.
There were patterns of behavior we see with Solomon that led to his downward spiral.
