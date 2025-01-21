ROUND UPS BEGIN January 21st, INAUGURATION was PROPHESIED?

With the inauguration of Donald Trump are we about to see the roundup of the red and blue list resistors? What happened on January 6th is going to happen again. Bible prophecies being fulfilled in front of our eyes. Not only do we not have much time I don't think we have any time at all. Satan's world government is not going to sit back and let the father's overcomers come into their full callings. We are in for quite a ride.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For intensive prophetic studies go to Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com