Yes I can say I cured MECFS, yes we have curative strategies!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
103 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Genyous Omnitura, Jim Dow recognized chemotherapy was killing people, so what he sought to do, and we presented this to Merck, February 10, 2016.

The purpose of the meeting was to introduce a drug, the ubiquitous cancer therapy. It says "Omnitura, introduce Aneustat™, the ubiquitous cancer therapy, which is ready for licensing and joint phase IIb development," meaning we were going to Merk, because we invited them to consider to take the lead to accelerate this to the maximum number of unmet medical needs.

We also introduced Aneustat™ synergistic combination with other drugs, already on the market. Introduce Aneustat™ for autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease the MECFS I was working on and actually cured from 2006 to 2011 and I will say cured! This is the problem, because curative strategies exist, and we're taught to say: Oh, you're never cured. You're always sick. You always live in fear it'll come back, and we keep testing and putting that fear, instead of having the confidence that our God has given us true healers who can heal, and that we can learn from the drugs we used and how they helped a few but not the many.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10-21-2024


The Meehan Mission Podcast: https://rumble.com/v5h6ws5-the-meehan-mission-podcast-ep3-dr.-judy-mikovits-chemo-kills-and-all-things.html


Omnitura Therapeutics: https://omnituratherapeutics.com


Aneustat™: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ijc.31310

healthcancernewstruthcuremikovitsmeehanomnituraaneustat
