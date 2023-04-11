BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's first interview since his arraignment. Tonight at 8PM ET on Fox News
59 views • 04/11/2023

Trump's first interview since his arraignment. Tonight at 8PM ET on Fox News.

President Trump sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his first interview since last week’s arraignment.

Trump last week was arraigned on 34 felony charges after Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sought to ‘get Trump’ for so-called ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Tucker Carlson asked Trump about the arraignment process and what happened when he entered the Manhattan courthouse.

Trump said everybody who worked at the courthouse was professional and treated him well.

“When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense – they signed me in – and I’ll tell you, people were crying – people that work there, professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying, they were actually crying,” Trump said.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1645894710018359298

arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump
