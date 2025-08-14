Covering the Texas Democrats' Evasion and Law Enforcement Involvement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Democrats fleeing to Illinois to evade voting were exposed after grassroots sleuths tracked them down—only for local law enforcement to refuse action, calling it a political "hot potato." Was the bomb scare that followed a false flag or just more chaos? Who’s really enforcing the law?
