Embrace the Shift Rising Above Chaos and Unlocking Your True Path

Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler

Many of your years ago, we spoke of the falling of governments. We explained that old systems would be replaced with new ones. We suggested that you move yourselves into these new systems. For those that took action we congratulate you. You are well positioned for the next phase.

The chaos remains in the outer world, but for those with the insider information we suggest you keep your eyes and ears open for new opportunities. Do not be caught up in the fear that is purposely being put into your environment. You do have a role to play in recognizing and transmuting this negative energy. Most beings resist change. It is a choice, but also tends to produce a lesson that will get that being moving forward. Lessons tend to be learned from the most challenging of situations. We suggest to you that resistance takes much more energy than exploring something new and exciting.





