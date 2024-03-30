Introducing the New "TBG" RPG Which Stands for anti-Kike Grenade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Okay. I made up the "anti-Kike" part but that's essentially what it is. Here's some more info.
An introductory video about the ‘Yassin” anti-fortification missile “TBG,” which Al-Qassam fighters used to target the special forces fortified inside buildings on several axes of the Gaza Strip.
The description of the device:
– Designed and manufactured by Al-Qassam Brigades.
– Has a high destructive capacity.
– It is fired by an RPG launcher.
– Used against fortified buildings and structures.
– Its dual function warhead penetrates the walls and then explodes inside the building.
Technical specifications:
– Shell caliber: 64/105mm
– Total weight: 4.5kg.
– Effective range: 100m
– Impact range: 150m
BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
