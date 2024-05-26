BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When The Media Can't Handle The Spotlight
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 11 months ago

Watch what happens when the spotlight is put on Australian current affair show, Spotlight to provide evidence for their false accusations.
In this video we go into detail about what happened when Liam Bartlett, from Channel 7's Spotlight, interviewed Jude and Felipe in relation to the lies that have been told about us having had something to do with the Shakahola tragedy.

The interview exposes the unethical tactics that Spotlight used, as well as revealing important information that Spotlight purposefully ignored as it did not fit the distorted negative narrative they wanted to promote against us in Spotlight's "The Kidney Cult" shockumentary.

Keywords
liesmediaaustralianspotlight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy