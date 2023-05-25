Jan 6 Political Prisoner Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman,” is Finally a Free Man!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This is Jacob Angeli-Chansley. This is my offical twitter page & my first official statement upon my release from Federal BOP custody. The time is 9:07 AM on the 25th of May 2023. FREEDOM!!!"
Jake is standing strong with the Christ-like spirit of forgiveness. In a new monologue released this morning, Jacob Chansley forgives his captors, the United States government. “I pray for them because that is what Christ would do,” said Jake. He further assures the world that “the truth of global corruption is simply becoming more obvious.”
