BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rep. Cory Mills | Joe Biden continues to make predictable threats of action
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • 02/02/2024

Rep. Cory Mills  - Joe Biden continues to make predictable threats of action as he did when he thought saying “don’t” was enough to stop terrorist organizations from attacking when he funds these very efforts and leaves our troops exposed unnecessarily. 


His weakness on the world’s stage invites this kind of malign activities, and our enemies feel emboldened while he does nothing to support our troops or bring them home from these endless conflicts we have no national interest in. 


We’re setting our troops up for failure by playing this tit-for-tat with Iran and their proxies rather than figuring out how we can prevent this in the future and thwart future attacks.


Until we harden our assets or bring our forces home, a retaliatory strike only offers more potential strikes against our troops in an unstable region. The U.S. must start thinking in an economic way, as President Trump did by crippling sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and military readiness/ lethality, and less traditional kinetics in order to effectively respond. We need President Trump back in the White House.

Keywords
joe bidenpredictablerep cory millsthreats of action
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy