Rep. Cory Mills - Joe Biden continues to make predictable threats of action as he did when he thought saying “don’t” was enough to stop terrorist organizations from attacking when he funds these very efforts and leaves our troops exposed unnecessarily.





His weakness on the world’s stage invites this kind of malign activities, and our enemies feel emboldened while he does nothing to support our troops or bring them home from these endless conflicts we have no national interest in.





We’re setting our troops up for failure by playing this tit-for-tat with Iran and their proxies rather than figuring out how we can prevent this in the future and thwart future attacks.





Until we harden our assets or bring our forces home, a retaliatory strike only offers more potential strikes against our troops in an unstable region. The U.S. must start thinking in an economic way, as President Trump did by crippling sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and military readiness/ lethality, and less traditional kinetics in order to effectively respond. We need President Trump back in the White House.