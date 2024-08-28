'Bird Flu virus' is for sale from Fauci's organization, notes David Martin, PhD

David Martin, PhD tells Alex Newman of "The New American" that H5N2, the 'avian bird flu virus', is available from Anthony Fauci's NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The full interview posted on 23 Aug 2024, which is titled "Monkeypox a Cover for Covid Injection Side Effects, Warns Dr. David Martin", is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/psLIYLgNnyQQ

BEI Resources, which has H5N2 'avian bird flu virus' available here:

https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/bei-resources-repository

__

H5N2 available for sale from BEI Resources is shown here:

https://www.beiresources.org/Catalog.aspx?f_instockflag=In+Stock%23~%23Temporarily+Out+of+Stock&q=h5n2

