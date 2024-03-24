Indulge in Creamy Bliss: Homemade Coconut Yogurt Delight

Coconut Yogurt





Ingredients

4 SERVINGS

80 grams organic sweeter (Stevia or Monk Fruit Extract Powder)

1 liter almond milk

1 plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. grated coconut

1 tsp. Organic Coconut Milk Powder









Directions

Heat milk, sugar, powdered milk and coconut in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 7 minutes. Let cool down until lukewarm.

Add yogurt and stir well. Heat again on stovetop, but do not allow to boil. Remove from heat, cover with lid and insulate well with a warm blanket.

Let ferment for 8 hours.

Stir well. Place in sterilized jars, seal tightly and store in the refrigerator.



