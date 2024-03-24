Indulge in Creamy Bliss: Homemade Coconut Yogurt Delight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Coconut Yogurt
Ingredients
4 SERVINGS
80 grams organic sweeter (Stevia or Monk Fruit Extract Powder)
1 liter almond milk
1 plain yogurt
2 Tbsp. grated coconut
1 tsp. Organic Coconut Milk Powder
Directions
Heat milk, sugar, powdered milk and coconut in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil for 7 minutes. Let cool down until lukewarm.
Add yogurt and stir well. Heat again on stovetop, but do not allow to boil. Remove from heat, cover with lid and insulate well with a warm blanket.
Let ferment for 8 hours.
Stir well. Place in sterilized jars, seal tightly and store in the refrigerator.