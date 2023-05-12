Shuttle Service: The TX National Guard is openly aiding the Invasion | MICHAEL YON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Yon @Michael_YonTexas National Guard openly aiding the invasion. This one wearing black mask. Another named Staff Sergeant Michael DeCarlo behaving dangerously using 4w truck to ram journalists, and nearly hit a State Senator. I was there. I had to move the Senator. Multiple people got key parts on video.
Public Affairs thanked him. Thanked the truck-rammer. I got on video. So incredibly bizarre that if there were not so much video I would not mention. They are out of control at Gate 42 while they shuttle in the invasion force.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656964465525399552