Kamenske — Rybar's Analysis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
52 views • 6 months ago

Fighting for Kamenske has been going on for several years. For a long period of time this section remained static.

🔻 More about the chronology of the battles on the site:

▪️ Toward the end of 2024, the plot saw an increase in Russian troops' activity. During the raid, Russian troops managed to advance along the coast and residential areas, reaching almost to the approaches to Plavnya.

Alas, it was not possible to gain a lasting foothold in the northern part of Kamenskoye.

▪️ By the end of October, it became clear that it was difficult to supply the RF Armed Forces units in the northern part of the city due to constant attacks by UAVs, which complicated logistics. A decision was made to withdraw the units in order to preserve personnel.

▪️ Already in December, the AFU conducted a counterattack and entered the southern part of the settlement. Forward enemy infantry units reached the left bank of Yanchekrak.

▪️ In January, there was evidence that Ukrainian formations managed to penetrate further into the Russian defense.

▪️ After that, the intensity of the fighting in the area subsided. Throughout February, there were several sorties by lone Russian Armed Forces fighters in the area of the farms, but no further advances have been made so far.
🖍 During attacks on each other's positions, both sides faced the problem of organizing supply and rotation along the dried-up riverbed, which is impossible to do without losses in the conditions of constant UAV raids and airspace control.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiaukrainerybars analysiskamenske
