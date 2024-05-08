Possibility of who the TWO WITNESSES ARE, Part 4, ENOCH IS DEAD 1

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Possibility of who the TWO WITNESSES ARE, Part 4, ENOCH IS DEAD
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
1
37 views • 12 months ago

is the prophet Enoch dead? The answer is absolutely yes he is. He is not one of the two witnesses. And in this video I will show it be on astounding proof. by letting the Bible answer its own self. in the last days we are to get the version of Bible prophecy correct. And this is part of it. so I show you the possibility of who the two witnesses really are. And Enoch is not one of them!

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

for study the forthcoming kingdom of YAH in the last days go to t warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
religionbible prophecylast daysbook of revelationgreat tribulationthe two witnesseswhere are theywho are theycan we know
