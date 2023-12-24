James Kitchen, Death of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

James Kitchen has been outspoken when it comes to our constitutional freedoms early on in 2020 and has continued to fight for the rights of people that need him, whether they can afford his help or not.

James considers himself a realist as opposed to the hopefulness of many others in his profession. He thinks that our way of life maybe lost for decades as we are slow to realize the tyranny that we are living in today. Changes have to be made now or we will have to endure this for a generation or two. "You can vote your way into socialism, but are going to have to fight your way out"

