Putin arrived in Riyadh. Negotiations with Crowned Prince/PM, bin Salman will take place today. Well, tomorrow there will be negotiations with Iranian President Raisi.

Adding: Su-35S fighters accompanied Putin's aircraft throughout the entire flight to Abu Dhabi, according to Peskov.

Special permissions from the countries overflown were obtained to accompany the presidential plane, and the Kremlin expresses gratitude for their cooperation, stated the president's press secretary.

Direction: Soledar: Russian Armed Forces launch successful attacks in multiple areas

Situation as of 11:00 on December 6, 2023

The recent liberation of Artemovsky (Khromovo) can be seen as a transfer of initiative to the Russian army in Bakhmut. Currently, the Russian Armed Forces are simultaneously attacking in three areas, leading to a deteriorating situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

🔻On the southern flank of Bakhmut, combined Russian units have successfully stormed the heights near Kleshcheevka. This has allowed the Russian Armed Forces to capture the strategically important height 235.7 to the north of the village.

▪️ Control over this position enables constant surveillance of all approaches to Kleshcheevka and landings to the north towards Krasny (Ivanovsky). The formations of the AFU's 5th Brigade are unable to counter this due to the complete dominance of the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ Moreover, the soldiers of the 102nd Regiment of the 150th MRD of the Russian Armed Forces are making significant progress in their offensive in a cooperative southwest of Bakhmut, which was lost back in June. Further advancement will severely weaken the AFU's positions in Krasny.

🔻To the northwest, Russian paratroopers continue their assault from the Berkhovsky reservoir. The current fighting is focused on an important stronghold located in the Villanova nursery.

▪️ At the same time, units of the 92nd battalion of the AFU's 107th Territorial Defense attempted a counterattack from the outskirts of Bogdanovka, but the attack was easily repelled. In a retaliatory strike, the enemy assault group was destroyed.

🔻Furthermore, Russian fighters have intensified their offensive in the north of Soledar. Operating from Belogorovka, the Russian Armed Forces have managed to significantly breach the AFU's defenses along the railway line east of Vesyoly.

▪️ This advance enables the Russian forces to begin covering the Vesyoloye - Razdolovka line, which complicates the position of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade in the area. A further offensive may force the enemy to retreat.





