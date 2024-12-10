BGMCTV E277 Parash 008 Messianic VaYishlach 32_4-36_43

BGMCTV E277 Parash 008 VaYishlach 32:4-36:43





Mark 1 – 3





Gen 32:24 (32:25) and Ya`akov was left alone. Then some man wrestled with him until daybreak. Gen 32:25 (32:26) When he saw that he did not defeat Ya`akov, he struck Ya`akov's hip socket, so that his hip was dislocated while wrestling with him. Gen 32:26 (32:27) The man said, "Let me go, because it's daybreak." But Ya`akov replied, "I won't let you go unless you bless me."





Main theme: after 20 years Ya’akov still does not fully trust Yehovah. He went alone when he left the house of the promise. Now still thinking his brother has held anger for him for over 20 years. He once again separates from his family and wrestles with God. At the end of the fight in the night Ya’akov’s name is changed to Israel. For it is only Elohim that can change a Hebrews name.





