Brighteon Broadcast News, June 19, 2023 - Eleven reasons why human civilization won't make it

0:00 Intro

1:20 Other News

2:00 Death on Stage

4:47 Demonic Influence

7:10 NEFARIOUS Trailer

19:50 Rumors

32:52 Eleven Signs

1:15:51 Interview with Mike Winner





- Houston rapper DIES on stage - only 45 years old

- TRANS-ism and demonism merge - they both push SATAN

- Nefarious movie nails it - must-see film for all believers

- Discussion of demonic influence, infestation, possession, subjugation

- Rumors of military assets in motion across the USA

- Identity of wealthy donor revealed

- Ukraine's food production will take 20 years to recover

- Global engineered famine is under way with aim to starve billions

- 11 signs that humanity is doomed

- Mass poisoning of the food, water and skies

- Terraforming under way to alter Earth's atmosphere

- Human reproduction capability now collapsing

- LGBT culture wars seek total destruction of families, mothers and fathers

- More weapons of mass destruction planned for release against humanity





