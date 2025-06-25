Trump's Middle East Policy and Motivations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s Middle East reversal—from "no more wars" to new conflict—has analysts questioning his motives. Ego? Legacy? Or a strategic play against China by targeting Iran’s oil? Tensions rise, MAGA splits, and deep state shadows loom. Watch the full breakdown!
#TrumpPolicy #MiddleEastCrisis #MAGADivide #DeepStateGames #Geopolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport