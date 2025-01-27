BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1027 HE is the POTTER





VERSE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:7-11 longing for the truth.





SYNOPSIS: What does the bible mean when it says: HE is the POTTER and we are the clay? We are going to explore this concept today. The bible is not supposed to be a complicated book. The bible is a very simple book of laws designed to allow each person a way to get closer to ELOHIM. People have made the bible difficult to understand with manmade rules and traditions. In this lesson we will study how if we are willing the POTTER will make you into a holy vessel. Be willing to be transformed today.





VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:7-11 longing for the truth. B’resheet (Gen) 1:26-31 it was very good. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 29:13-16 if you are craving the truth, will you approach the POTTER with empty words. Vayikra (Lev) 23:4-5 these are YEHOVAH’S times for all the clay. B’resheet (Gen) 1:14 the law of first reference must be applied always. B’resheet (Gen) 7:11 month LOFR. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:1-2 LOFR for First month. 1 Kefa (Peter) 2:1-3 pure milk.





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.





Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com





We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org



