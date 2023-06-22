Sergei Shoigu's statement on Tuesday about Russia's response to a possible Missile Attack on the territory of Crimea

Last night (Wednesday), the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Chongar bridge on the border of Crimea and Kherson region. But, in Kherson.

There were no casualties, explosive experts are conducting an examination to assess the type of ammunition that was used, and specialized services are examining the road. The authorities stated that within an hour they would announce whether it is possible to use the bridge for transit.

According to the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, the strike was carried out with Storm Shadow missiles.