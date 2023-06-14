Tom Renz | Best of Renz Replay: Arrest Katie Hobbs... and Fast!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I am calling for an investigation into the justice system. There is NO more critical issue to our nation than the legitimacy of the courts and it is the absolute duty of the SCOTUS and state supreme courts to ensure transparency and justice. If the people cannot legitimately expect the courts to review the cases before them how can they pursue justice outside of taking matters into their own hands? This is the reason the courts exist – to ensure the fair hand of the law applies to EVERYONE – especially our elected leaders. The courts can no longer turn a blind eye to corruption within nor can they continue to rule against the people’s right to petition for redress. Most importantly, the courts MUST cease and desist in their war against lawyers that are bringing good-faithed cases against political and/or election corruption by sanctioning and creating ethics charges against these attorneys. #Truth #Justice #SCOTUS #DOJ #Lawfare #Elections #Corruption #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102