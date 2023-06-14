BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tom Renz | Best of Renz Replay: Arrest Katie Hobbs... and Fast!
Thomas Renz
Thomas RenzCheckmark Icon
96 views • 06/14/2023

I am calling for an investigation into the justice system. There is NO more critical issue to our nation than the legitimacy of the courts and it is the absolute duty of the SCOTUS and state supreme courts to ensure transparency and justice. If the people cannot legitimately expect the courts to review the cases before them how can they pursue justice outside of taking matters into their own hands? This is the reason the courts exist – to ensure the fair hand of the law applies to EVERYONE – especially our elected leaders. The courts can no longer turn a blind eye to corruption within nor can they continue to rule against the people’s right to petition for redress. Most importantly, the courts MUST cease and desist in their war against lawyers that are bringing good-faithed cases against political and/or election corruption by sanctioning and creating ethics charges against these attorneys. #Truth #Justice #SCOTUS #DOJ #Lawfare #Elections #Corruption #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com
tomrenzthomasrenzrenzrantattorneytomrenz
