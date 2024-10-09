Large convoy of Malian & Wagner Group forces is heading toward Tinzaouaten, a key stronghold of French and U.S.-backed terrorist groups

A large convoy of Malian and Wagner Group forces (Russian) is heading toward Tinzaouaten, a key stronghold of French and U.S.-backed terrorist groups. This location holds immense strategic importance, and its liberation from terrorist control could have significant implications for the region's future stability.

The Wagner Group, has been active in Mali since France's withdrawal, raising concerns among Western nations. Recently, the Malian army, with Wagner's support, captured the separatist stronghold of Kidal, demonstrating their growing military capabilities.

Adding from Rybar on Oct 12th:

On the operation to evacuate the remains of Wagner PMC fighters in Mali

More than two and a half months after the major ambush set up by the Al-Qaeda-linked group "Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin" (JNIM) on a Wagner PMC unit, the Company's forces successfully carried out an operation to return the remains of the fallen fighters to their homeland.

▪️ Active measures began as early as September 30, and their goals were not disclosed by either Malian or Russian sources. What was mistakenly taken for an offensive attracted the attention of the Western media: on the way, the French media received (https://www.lemonde.fr/afrique/article/2024/09/23/au-mali-l-armee-et-le-groupe-wagner-man-uvrent-dans-la-region-de-kidal_6330122_3212.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1727110082) satellite images to track the movement of the column.

▪️ In addition, the Tuaregs again mobilized their forces to follow in the footsteps of the government troops and the Russian PMC. At the same time, the Algerian authorities, not waiting for the start of another crisis related to migrants from Tin-Zaouatine, strengthened the border, marking it with ditches in the desert.

▪️ The Wagner PMC fighters definitely learned from the sad experience of July. Thanks to the use of equipment mockups and the involvement of local militias familiar with the terrain, the column skillfully avoided ambushes. After arriving at the scene of the battle on July 27, the remains of the fallen were collected, and the area was mined, including with decoy UAV "Cube" traps.

❗️ In fact, the enemy was convinced of the intention to storm their last stronghold, while they were mistakenly concentrating forces at the Algerian border. There is no talk of any "ransom" and "gestures of goodwill" from the Tuaregs - the plan was carried out as a result of well-planned actions "on the ground".

During the operation, difficulties arose only on the approaches to the city of Kidal, where the Islamists, having already figured out the plan, attacked a government forces vehicle with an IED. But in general, the bodies of the fallen fighters were delivered to the destination, after which they will be sent to Russia.

However, it is possible that this successful operation will be one of the last for the Wagner PMC in Mali as a separate structure. There are now active discussions about the deployment of an African Corps in the country, which by the end of the year may replace the "Wagnerites" - as has already happened in Libya.