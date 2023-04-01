Enemy for Ukrainian vehicles, large columns of MT-12 Rapira anti-tank moving to the front line

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A large column of Russian Army column of MT-12 Rapira anti-tank 100 mm begins its advance to the front line in Ukraine. The soviet-designed Rapira will work in full force to destroy even the most armored vehicles on the front of the modern tanks that NATO and European Union are preparing for Ukraine.
Mirrored - TeleTruth