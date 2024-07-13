A Doctor tried to Save Someone’s Life at Trump PA Rally

An emergency room doctor I spoke with tried to save someone’s life in the crowd.

One rallygoer who described himself to CBS News as an emergency room physician recounted walking toward a voice saying: “He’s been shot.” The rallygoer, whose shirt was bloodstained, said he saw a man with a bullet wound to the head who had been spun around ended up “jammed between the benches”.

He said he had tried to perform CPR on the wounded man, who at the time was about to be loaded into a medical helicopter.

One shooter, one attendee are dead. One other person said to be injured.

Trump is fine, and said so at the hospital. Shot on outside of ear.

The Guardian

The local district attorney, Richard Goldringer, told NBC News that both the suspected shooter and one spectator were dead Saturday. A third person – a spectator as well – is injured, Goldringer said.

Adding: Two officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. They said the shooter was NOT an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.

and: A secret service posted earlier on X. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.

