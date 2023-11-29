BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SILVER ALERT! Price Riggers Losing! Industrial Users DEMAND Remaining Physical Silver!! (Andy & Bix)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
161 views • 11/29/2023

The 2023 numbers aren't fully in yet but Solar & Auto Silver demand seems to have DESTROYED THE RIGGERS HOPE of red hot demand cooling down in 2023. It was the OPPOSITE!! Solar Doubled the huge year it had in 2022 and Auto EV demand continued to be red hot! Andy Schectman and I talk about the signs that the Silver Rigging Operation is on it's last legs. This may be the PERFECT blame game diversion tactic for the COMEX shorts as the UN COP28 is about to announce a TRIPLING of Green Energy by 2030...meaning a 5X of annual Solar Silver Production! It's getting CRAZY out there so BUY YOUR SILVER NOW!!

Keywords
silver alertprice riggers losingindustrial users demand remaining physical silverphysical industrial demand exceeding physical supply
