This is what God Says to America NOW 01/14/2025

110 views • 5 months ago

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

Today Pastor Stan shares some Prophecies given to Dumitru Duduman which he believes is speaking to the people of America, and specifically, to California today.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.