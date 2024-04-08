✅ $30 OFF their best-selling 1 Week Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥





The Bible has never lied to you... men have and continue to lie to you, but Gods Word doesn't have even one lie in it. Contrary to what the godless try and claim.

When is the Day of the Lord? No believer should have any doubt about it.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





SUBSTACK CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.