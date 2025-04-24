The Discovery of Race-Thought. In this way, he discovered how it was possible that the whole race might have held certain kinds of thoughts and how they might have operated through anyone who was receptive to them. That is, if anyone should feel discouraged, other thoughts of discouragement might gain entrance also and make him feel worse. This he called race-suggestion. But how was he to protect himself from it? By knowing that it could not operate through him, that he was a perfect idea and could not be affected by suggestion; for, after all, it was nothing but thought. He learned to build a mental wall around himself which could not be entered unless he chose. This he called 'Divine Protection.' Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition (page 25c) The Discovery of Race-Thought.. Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.