Why I Voted to Fire McCarthy: Rep. Matt Rosendale
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
54 views • 10/06/2023

Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana was one of eight Republicans who voted to fire House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In this interview with The New American Daily, he discusses why he voted to oust the speaker, how the speaker’s leadership hurt the America First agenda, the backlash he and the others are receiving from fellow Republicans, and who the next speaker should be.   

This interview is taken from the October 5 episode of The New American Daily. Watch the entire episode @ https://thenewamerican.com/video/rinos-attack-gaetz-rosendale-discusses-his-vote-to-fire-mccarthy/ 

kevin mccarthynew americanmatt rosendale
