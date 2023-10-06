Why I Voted to Fire McCarthy: Rep. Matt Rosendale

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana was one of eight Republicans who voted to fire House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In this interview with The New American Daily, he discusses why he voted to oust the speaker, how the speaker’s leadership hurt the America First agenda, the backlash he and the others are receiving from fellow Republicans, and who the next speaker should be.
This interview is taken from the October 5 episode of The New American Daily. Watch the entire episode @ https://thenewamerican.com/video/rinos-attack-gaetz-rosendale-discusses-his-vote-to-fire-mccarthy/