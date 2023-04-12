The dutch countryside; how beautiful this place is 🌳🌻🌞

It is hard to believe there are evil forces trying to destroy all Gods' creation. I have to move as my tiny house near the forest has to make room for expensive rentals. They've been relentlessly cutting the beautiful century old most majestic and strong trees here. This is part of the 5G agenda, trees are literally a stand-in-the-way. The best time to plant a tree was yesterday, the second best option is today. My tiny home surrounded by trees, bushes where many birds built their nests, my little piece of paradise.. has to be broken down. Their is no heart for life in nature left. They're slowly cutting away our life force. First all the branches leaving only a big pole standing to come back later and reduce it to an ugly stump. The forest here, one could get lost in it just a few years ago, now you can see the street through it on the other side. I met with Natuurmonumenten, recorded all my talks with them, confronted them with the biomass industry hoax, to no avail. I made pictures, videos just as I used to do in Canada. Some memory of how beautiful it used to be. And so when I can still film nature, new bloom, it softens the heart, it reminds me of how resilient nature can be if we would just kept our hands off it. 5G kills all forms of life. How is it this agenda isn't stopped yet? I wish all people could be awakened all at once and act before it's too late. And let's appreciate nature that is still there, embellishing our lives, breathing the oxygen into our lungs.🌳🌻🌞